State will discuss fully exonerating Tampa man, who was wrongly-convicted in 1983 murder

Robert DuBoise spent 37 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. While he is now a free man, Duboise will step before a judge Monday morning to officially ask to be exonerated.

At the end of August, he was released from prison for "time served" after it was learned his conviction was no longer supported by evidence. The next step in his freedom took place Monday.

DuBoise's nightmare began back in 1983 after he was accused of the brutal rape and murder of 20-year-old Barbara Graham. In 1985, he was convicted.

Since then, DuBoise sat in prison for decades despite proclaiming his innocence the whole time.

Barbara Graham

There was never much evidence against DuBoise in the first place. Prosecutors based their case on a testimony from a jailhouse snitch and a bite mark. That bite mark is ultimately what sent DuBoise to prison, but on August 27 it also became the evidence that set him free.

During DuBoise's trial, his defense called the bite mark "junk science," and now the scientific community is also in agreement. They say that bite mark evidence is just highly unreliable.

Robert DuBoise's booking image

State Attorney Andrew Warren said his department created a conviction review unit to look at questionable convictions while working with the Innocence Project. He said the identified DuBoise was wrongly convicted.

"A couple weeks ago, we had DNA evidence that was never available at the time that conclusively proved that this man did not commit the heinous crime for which he was convicted," he explained. "We moved really quickly to get him out of prison and to right that wrong. Today we finish the process by having him formally exonerated."

Warren’s office announced they plan to partner with the Innocence Project to review different cases in Hillsborough County in which the defendant’s conviction was based partially on bite mark evidence.

They want to make sure that no one else experiences the same nightmare DuBoise experienced for nearly four decades.

"Going forward today, we're actually going to work with the Innocence Project to go back and look at all these cases, where bite marks analysis was used in the 80s or 90s, which has now been rejected as junk science," Warren explained. "We want to see if anyone else was convicted based on this problematic testimony and evidence that we need to take a second look at this case."

Robert DuBoise during his trial

Even though DuBoise was allowed to go free at the end of August, Monday's court date is very important. He may be back walking the streets, but he still has to register as a sex offender and disclose the murder conviction on applications for jobs and housing. Monday, he’ll ask a judge to reverse that conviction so he can finally begin to move on with his life.

"This is one of those cases where we had a miscarriage of justice that, unfortunately, went on for nearly 40 years," Warren said.

Robert DuBoise speaks to local news outlets after he was released from prison on August 27. (FOX 13 News)

Back then, a young assistant state attorney named Mark Ober, who later became the state attorney in Hillsborough County, admitted he didn't have much evidence on DuBoise.

Two weeks after he was freed from a Hardee County prison, DuBoise went before a judge Monday morning. The judge is expected to grant his request and wipe his record clean.

As far as what's next for DuBoise, it's unclear what kind of future he may have. He went to prison at the age of 18, and was out at 55.

During his time in prison, he developed some skills, and got a maintenance job while in prison.

"I think the most important thing for him is he has his freedom back," Warren said. "Now, we are going to be able to clear his name. There's nothing we can do to give back the 37 years that were wrongly taken away from him."

Finding and prosecuting the real perpetrator, Warren said, is now part of a new and ongoing investigation.

"Let's not forget the victim, a young woman who was murdered, her family has been given this false closure for 37 years about who committed this crime," Warren explained. "Their entitled to the truth as well. Once we are finished today, we can put all of our focus on holding the actual perpetrator accountable to give them the justice they deserve. "