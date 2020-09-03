Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Miami

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez was last seen in the 6000 block of NW 30 Ave in Miami on Aug. 25.

Investigators believe Anastasia may be with 31-year-old Jimmy Vela, but did not specify their relationship.

According to Miami-Dade police, Anastasia was last seen wearing a black shirt and army fatigue pants. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Vela is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including one visible on the right side of his neck.

Police are urging anyone who sees the pair to not approach them, but to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on Anastasia's whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-0476-5423 or dial 911.