Strong storm system may produce rounds of storms Friday for Tampa Bay

Potentially severe weather is making its way onto the shores of counties in the Tampa Bay region, and another wave of rain may be coming later on.

Those within Tampa Bay may wake up to rumbling thunderstorms and gusty winds before sunrise.

"Every once in a while we get a severe weather threat, and every once in a blue moon it happens this early in the morning," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Before 5 a.m., northern counties from Citrus to Pasco began experiencing there is heavy rain and gusty winds and potential for some hail inside some of the storms.

"Here's the thing. I don't think this is the only line of rain we're going to see," Osterberg said. "We're going to get another wave of rain later this morning and into the afternoon, as well. So this may be kind of a one-two punch for us, overall, being that there is a lot of energy going on in the atmosphere."

The National Weather Service reported 56 mph winds in Crystal River. Hail was reported in the Gulf, off the coast of Hernando County.

"The bottom line to all of this is we have some extremely heavy rain, some big thunderstorms moving onshore, but this is not the only line of rain, I think, that we're going to have," he said. "Even though this tornado watch is until 11 a.m., it would surprise me if some areas south, it's not extended just a little bit further."



