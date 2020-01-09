Students alert administrators to weapon at Polk County school

Parents of students at Lake Region High School in Polk County received some concerning messages Thursday. An unspecified type of weapon had been found on the campus and law enforcement officers were conducting an investigation.

A representative of Polk County schools provided the three messages that were sent to parents and families.

Dear families,

All students and staff are safe.

The first message began with a reassurance no one was in danger, before explaining why the reassurance was needed.

"Law enforcement and school administrators have determined there is a weapon on campus, but it has not yet been located. Officers are searching the campus and conducting interviews with students.

Students are being held in their classrooms, and lunches are being delivered to them. Law enforcement officers are escorting students to the restrooms. These measures are being taken to ensure student safety and assist law enforcement officers with their investigation."

The message asked family members not come to the school, saying they would not be allowed on the property.

A subsequent message said the student who allegedly brought the weapon was identified, but the weapon was not.

A third message said the weapon was located and the school day was going to proceed as usual, including the 2 p.m. release time and after-school activities. It was not clear when the first message was sent or the time between the messages.

One message commended students who apparently alerted school administrators to the presence of the weapon, as well as the fast response by law enforcement.

The weapon was given to Polk County sheriff's deputies, who are further investigating the incident.