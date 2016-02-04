Study: Chocolate good for fetal development

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Yet another study is claiming chocolate is good for you. But this one comes with a twist!

A recent study shows chocolate is also good for fetal development! Researchers said daily consumption had a positive effect on blood flow in pregnant women.

Scientists say chocolate also decreases the risk the dangerous pregnancy complication known as preeclampsia.

The flavanols found in dark, bitter chocolate have been linked to numerous health benefits in previous studies. But this is the first to show those benefits can be passed along to the fetus.

