Subject barricaded inside Town 'n' Country apartment

Deputies, aviation and SWAT with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Town & Country apartment complex on Webb Road.

Webb Road is blocked near the incident. Deputies were not allowing anyone in or out of the complex.

A large law enforcement presence was still on the scene as of 11 p.m.

Deputies would not confirm any details, but neighbors told FOX 13 News they heard gunshots earlier in the evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.