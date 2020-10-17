Sumter County deputies searching for abducted woman, murder suspect

article

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Victoria “Vicky” Thomas, a woman they believe was abducted by Samuel Marvin Thomas also known as “Sam” or “Bam-Bam”.

According to deputies, Samuel Thomas forcibly entered Victoria Thomas’s home on Saturday around 6:30 a.m., killed a family member and abducted Victoria Thomas.

Samuel Thomas fled with Victoria Thomas in what’s believed to be a green 1999 Ford F250 Super Duty XLT with tan trim to an unknown location, according to SCSO.

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Victoria Thomas is in danger.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Samuel and Victoria Thomas are asked not to approach and to call law enforcement immediately.