Sumter County woman found safe after being abducted from home by a man who killed family member, deputies say

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has Samuel Marvin Thomas also known as “Sam” or “Bam-Bam” in custody after he allegedly killed a family member and abducted a woman Saturday morning.

According to deputies, Thomas forcibly entered Victoria "Vicky" Harris's home in the Bellevilles Corner area around 6:30 a.m., shot the family member and took Harris. (Deputies originally said Victoria's last name was Thomas, but they have since updated the information).

On Saturday morning the Sumter County Sheriff's Office asked for help locating Harris and Thomas as well as the green truck they believed Thomas to be driving. Deputies said she was in danger and asked for the public to call law enforcement immediately if they saw anything.

Shortly after putting out the information, deputies safely located Harris. They found Thomas in Citrus County and took him into custody.

Robert Peralta told FOX 13 that it was his son, a 14-year-old, who was killed by Thomas. He said the teenager was Harris's son and though he lived with his father, the teen would visit his mother on the weekend. Peralta said Thomas is Harris's ex-boyfriend.

No additional details were released.