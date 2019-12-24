Surveillance images show suspect vehicle involved in Nebraska Avenue hit-and-run, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers released images of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run from over the weekend.

The images show a light-colored sedan. Investigators said the crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The sedan was traveling northbound on Nebraska Avenue approaching 131st Avenue when it struck 33-year-old Mitchell L. Cribbs, who was attempting to cross the road.

Cribbs had serious injuries. Troopers said the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.