Deputies: Surveillance images show SUV involved in hit-and-run crash that injured teen

article

Detectives in Hillsborough County have released surveillance images of the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a teenager.

As of Friday morning, the teen girl remained in critical condition. Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a report of the hit-and-run crash. Since then, officials are continuing to search for the female driver of small, dark-colored SUV.

They said the victim was walking home with her friends shortly before the 911 call. Deputies said they were all walking toward 11nd Avenue East along 15th Street in Tampa. That’s when the victim crossed the street and was struck by the SUV.

Deputies said they observed footage from the agency’s Eye on Crime camera, and observed the female driver exit her vehicle following the crash. They said she checked around the SUV before getting back inside.

She didn’t render any aid or dial 911, according to investigators. The teen pedestrian was taken to Tampa General Hospital. She remained in critical condition as of Friday.

Detectives said they are also looking for the driver of a silver, light-colored truck with a black stripe on top of it. They said that driver was traveling behind the suspect’s SUV. The truck driver stopped, and helped the victim.

Advertisement

They believe the truck driver could provide a better description of the suspect and her SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.