Suspect arrested after trying to carjack four vehicles on I-4, sheriff says
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - Along a major highway, a suspect tried to carjack multiple vehicles Friday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the individual was arrested after trying to steal four vehicles near the State Road 557 overpass in Lake Alfred. They said the it resulted in several vehicle crashes.
The suspect wasn't identified, but Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional information during an afternoon press conference.
