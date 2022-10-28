Suspect breaks into Pelosi home in San Francisco, assaults speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi

A suspect broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home on Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, according to a spokesman.

Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said that the suspect is now in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

Paul Pelosi, 81, was taken to the hospital, Hammill said in a statement, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at this time.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill wrote.

In August, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI and was sentenced to five days in jail.