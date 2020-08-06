Suspected bank robber shoots at St. Petersburg police officer

A suspected bank robber fired shots at a St. Petersburg police officer Thursday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to police, a man robbed the Mid Florida Credit Union, located at 2646 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg, around 10:50 a.m.

Thursday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

An officer spotted the suspect’s car and tried to stop him. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the officer but did not stop. The officer followed and said the suspect fired at least once at the officer. The bullet missed the officer and hit a work van that was passing in the area, according to police. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was arrested after his car crashed at 22nd Avenue North near the I-275 ramp.

