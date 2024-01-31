Suspected burglar shot during St. Pete home break-in: Police

An accused burglar was hospitalized early Wednesday morning when a St. Petersburg home break-in ended in gunfire, according to police.

Officers say they received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 600 block of 64th Ave. South shortly after 2 a.m.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a husband and wife were home at the time and the husband shot the suspected burglar.

Police say the husband is being detained for questioning and the man that was shot is being treated at an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.