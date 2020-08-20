SUV crashes into Port Richey home

article

An SUV caused significant damage to a Pasco County home after it crashed into it, first responders said.

The crash occurred Thursday morning in the 7700 block of Jasmine Boulevard in Port Richey. Pasco Fire officials said there were no injuries.

Photos shared by the agency show the vehicle resting in the front of the home, surrounded by debris. The garage door is appeared to be caved in.

(Pasco County Fire Rescue)

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Check back for updates.