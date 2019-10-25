Tampa Bay agencies will hold a plane crash drill near Gandy Bridge

article

Agencies around Tampa Bay are conducting a drill that is similar to the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson,” where a plane landed in the Hudson River in New York.

So, if you see a lot of law enforcement activity just south of the Gandy boat ramp, don’t be alarmed.

The exercise will begin Friday at 10 a.m. More than 30 agencies are teaming up to take part in a water rescue, to test the Tampa International Airport’s readiness in case an actual plane lands in the waters around the area.

In the drill, first responders will have to save more than 100 volunteers will play the role of victims at the crash site. U.S. Coast Guard officials will lead the water rescue effort about two miles from the boat ramp. First responders will also best practicing rescue and recovery, medical triage, traffic control and patient tracking.

Again, this is just a drill.