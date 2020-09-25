Tampa Bay transit officials to discuss Hyperloop, a futuristic bullet-train proposal

article

Faster, smoother, more fuel-efficient travel -- that’s the dream Hyperloop Transportation Technologies will pitch to the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority on Friday as they present their plan to connect the Bay Area with South Florida by bullet train.

The Hyperloop would be a completely enclosed pod that travels through a series of tubes and can reach max speeds of 750 miles per hour, according to Hyperloop TT.

If those speeds don’t blow your mind, the tech behind system might. The Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation to run its hyper-fast trains.

Not only does Hyperloop TT say their system is faster than any other existing form of transit, they also say it’s a lot greener.

The trains would be powered by renewable energy sources like solar panels and, unlike cars, planes or trains, Hyperloop TT says their transportation system creates zero emissions.

The company hopes to be able to provide a faster, cheaper and cleaner way to cross the state, and perhaps, one day, the country.

The system would roll out in three phases, first connecting Tampa and St. Pete, then St. Pete and Bradenton, and by phase three, all the way down to Naples and across the state to Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

A similar plan, pitched in 2018, included a connection along the Interstate 4 corridor to Orlando. Today’s plan appears to have abandoned that line, which has also been targeted by Virgin Trains USA, the train system formerly known as Brightline.

There are several companies, including the Virgin Group, racing to get the first Hyperloop system up and running. Hyperloop TT says it’s built test tracks in Europe and the UAE and is conducting a feasibility study in the Great Lakes region.

Virgin Hyperloop One has also previously pitched a Hyperloop system that would connect Orlando and Miami.

