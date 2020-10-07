Tampa burglary suspects lead police on multi-county chase on I-4, ending in crash near Orlando

article

Three burglary suspects led police and troopers on a lengthy chase that started in Tampa and ended with a crash in the Orlando area.

Tampa police contacted the Florida Highway Patrol around 1 p.m. Wednesday to assist with the pursuit of a stolen Honda SUV that had reportedly been involved in a burglary.

The suspects refused to pull over for officers and eventually got on Interstate 4 eastbound.

FHP troopers took over the pursuit in Polk County, where the suspects took exit 55 for US-27 and headed northbound before continuing east on US-192.

Law enforcement backed off from the chase on the ground as the Polk County Sheriff's Office aviation unit monitored the fleeing vehicle from above.

The SUV ended up being involved in a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries at US-192 and Westside Blvd in Osceola County.

FHP troopers arrived shortly after the crash and arrested three suspects.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.