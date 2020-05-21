Tampa leaders to approve police body camera deal
TAMPA, Fla. - Members of Tampa's city council are expected to vote to buy new body cameras, tasers and other equipment for the police department. In total, it's a $7 million purchase.
Eventually, 600 cameras will be worn by officers on the streets and in the schools.
They'll be bluetooth-activated, and they'll turn on automatically if an officer removes their gun from their holster.
The city initially delayed buying the cameras due to financial concerns from the pandemic.