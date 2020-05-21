Tampa leaders to approve police body camera deal

article

Members of Tampa's city council are expected to vote to buy new body cameras, tasers and other equipment for the police department. In total, it's a $7 million purchase.

Eventually, 600 cameras will be worn by officers on the streets and in the schools.

They'll be bluetooth-activated, and they'll turn on automatically if an officer removes their gun from their holster.

The city initially delayed buying the cameras due to financial concerns from the pandemic.

