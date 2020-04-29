Tampa officers uninjured after traffic stop shooting, police say

article

Investigators with the Tampa Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

Officers said they were conducting a traffic stop on a white Chevy Impala that may have been involved in a separate shooting that occurred in Grant Park on April 24.

Preliminary evidence shows, police said, that the driver exited the car during the traffic stop and began shooting at the officers. Police said they were "forced to return fire," and the adult male driver was killed.

The driver has not been identified. The officers were not injured.