Two juveniles were injured in a shooting on E 99th Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers are at the location of the shooting, near the corner of N 14th St. and E 99th Ave. in North Tampa.

The two minors are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17. Both were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Approximate location of the shooting:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.