TPD officer suspended for failing to submit evidence of incident with man resisting arrest

The Tampa Police Department announced the suspension of an officer after he failed to properly document evidence involving an incident in which a man resisted arrest in 2022.

According to TPD, a man was resisting arrest at MacDinton's Irish Pub on June 11, 2022, when Sergeant Stephen Drabiniak used a pain compliance technique incorrectly and placed his hand on the man's neck.

Security at the pub summoned police after struggling to remove unruly patrons, and at around 2:51 a.m. Sergeant Drabiniak and three other officers responded to calls for backup at the bar, according to police.

READ: Suspects wanted for bank fraud scheme in Tampa Bay area resulting in theft of over $270,000: HCSO

When they arrived, Sergeant Drabiniak ordered the three patrons causing a disturbance to leave the area. Instead of complying with the order, one of the patrons tried to force his way back into the bar and struck Drabiniak in the process.

According to police, when Sergeant Drabiniak attempted to arrest the man, he actively resisted. All three were eventually taken into custody and charged with trespassing and resisting.

However, on March 1, 2023, the TPD Professional Standards Bureau received an anonymous complaint over mail containing a thumb drive that contained a 45-second video of the struggle between Drabiniak and the man.

The video showed Sgt. Drabiniak placing his hand on the man's neck for about eight seconds, which police said was an incorrectly done version of a pain compliance technique. According to TPD, the technique is done by applying pressure behind the ear and jawline.

TPD also reported that at no time did Drabiniak choke the man or impede his breathing and added that the man did not complain or ask for medical attention.

TPD Chief Lee Bercaw initiated an Internal Investigation into the incident and determined that Sgt. Drabiniak only submitted body-worn camera video, even though he had received a copy of the cellphone video. According to TPD, he said he had tried to download it but gave up when it failed to work.

He was placed on a three-day suspension for violation of policies related to Response to Resistance and Failure to Comply with Departmental Policies.