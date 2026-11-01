Tampa police investigate vandalism at two Seminole Heights businesses

The Brief Two Seminole Heights businesses were found with broken windows Sunday morning. Hourglass Pilates and McNatt's Dry Cleaners are about two blocks apart. Tampa police are investigating whether the incidents are connected.



A quiet Halloween night turned into a troubling morning for two Seminole Heights businesses after both were left with damaged windows. One business owner says she was shaken by what she saw on surveillance video, and Tampa police are looking into whether the incidents are related.

Seminole Heights storefronts hit

What we know:

The owner of Hourglass Pilates discovered the damage Sunday morning after a client called to tell her the studio's window had been broken.

The owner, who asked not to be identified by her last name, went back and reviewed surveillance footage. She said the video showed the damage happening around 2:30 a.m.

She believes it may have been a close call. She had planned to start decorating the studio for Christmas on Halloween night and typically puts the tree near the window. At the last minute, she decided to wait.

The owner said she couldn't tell from the footage whether someone threw something at the window or fired a gun.

Another business hit

The backstory:

Police also responded to McNatt's Dry Cleaners along North Florida Avenue, just a couple of blocks away.

The business was closed at the time. By Sunday afternoon, the damaged window was covered with a tarp, with pieces of glass still visible on the ground.

Community steps in

What's next:

Despite the unsettling discovery, the Hourglass Pilates owner said she was grateful for the community's response.

One client's husband came by Sunday morning to sweep up the broken glass and put up a tarp. Another person helped secure the window with plywood.

Motive and suspect details

What we don't know:

Tampa police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has surveillance footage that could help investigators is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.