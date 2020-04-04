Tampa police investigating fatal crash after motorcycle and bicycle collide on Bayshore Blvd.

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash after motorcycle and bicycle collided on Bayshore Blvd. Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Bayshore Blvd. near Rome Ave.

Tampa police have confirmed at least one person is dead, but they have not released any additional details.

Northbound lanes of Bayshore Blvd. are shut down and police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will provide additional details as they come in.