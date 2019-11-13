Tampa police investigating suspicious package at Air General Cargo

article

Multiple law enforcement officials are investigating a suspicious package at a building on Air Cargo Road in Tampa.

Officials from the airport’s police department, Tampa Fire Rescue and the Tampa Police Department are on scene at Air General Cargo, located at 4662 Air Cargo Road. A spokesperson with Tampa International Airport says the company is responsible for processing cargo for airplanes. The company rents space on the airport's property.

It’s unclear whether there were any evacuations. Air Cargo Road remained open to traffic. Airport operations are not impacted.




