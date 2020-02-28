Tampa police officer arrested for insurance fraud

A veteran Tampa police officer is accused of insurance fraud in Pasco County.

Sgt. Shane Gadoury was charged with filing a false and fraudulent insurance claim. The Tampa Police Department announced the arrest Thursday.

According to TPD, Gadoury is a 15-year department veteran. He’s been placed on administrative duty while the agency conducts an internal investigation.

"While I can't comment on an internal investigation, I'm disappointed Shane has placed himself in this position," Chief Brian Dugan said in a press release about the arrest.

No other details were immediately available.