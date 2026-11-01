Tampa police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed 1, injured 2: TPD

The Brief Ybor City deadly hit-and-run: Tampa police are searching for a driver who fled a traffic stop and crashed into multiple vehicles Saturday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. The speeding Chevrolet truck hit two parked cars before blowing through a stop sign and hitting an SUV. A passenger riding in the back seat died, while two other adults in the SUV were taken to a hospital in stable condition.



Tampa police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened overnight after a driver fled from a traffic stop and crashed into several vehicles, killing one person and injuring two others, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa deadly hit-and-run

What we know:

Police said the crash happened in the Ybor City area around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near East 28th Avenue and 13th Street.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche truck fled from a traffic stop and continued eastbound on East 28th Avenue. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, TPD said.

The driver hit two unoccupied vehicles before running a stop sign and crashing into a Nissan SUV. The impact sent the SUV into a pole, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche got out and ran from the scene.

Three adults were inside the Nissan SUV at the time of the crash, TPD said.

Two people suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were last listed as stable, police said.

A rear-seat passenger died from their injuries, according to TPD.

Fleeing driver identity and vehicle ownership

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a description or the identity of the driver who ran from the Chevrolet Avalanche.

Authorities have not confirmed the name of the passenger who died or identified the two injured adults.

Tampa police seek information

What you can do:

Detectives are following leads to identify the driver and are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact TPD at 813-213-6130. Callers should reference case No. 26-641095.

The investigation remains active. Police said additional information may be released as it becomes available.