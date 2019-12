article

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy in Tampa.

Authorities say Saveeae Omernick was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East 23rd Ave.

He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a red Nike hoodie.

Police said Saveeae is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6500.