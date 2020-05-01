Tampa police searching for missing 2-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for Lori Thermidor, 2, who was last seen around 3:40 p.m. in the 19400 block of Redwood Point Dr. in Tampa on Friday. That's near Redwood Point Dr. and Stallion Fields Way in the K-Bar Ranch area.
Thermidor was last seen wearing a pink and grey polka dot onesie. She is 3’0 tall and weighs 40 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police department at 813-231-6130.