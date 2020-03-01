Tampa police searching for missing man with dementia

article

The Tampa Police Department is asking for help finding Jacinto Ramirez, 85, who was last seen by family on Sunday on North Marks Street.

Police said Ramirez suffers from dementia. According to officers, he told family members he was going to take a walk around the block around 2 p.m., but he never returned.

Ramirez is 5’7, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, burgundy shirt, jeans and black boots.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

