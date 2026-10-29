Tampa weather: Here's when rain is expected to return to Bay Area

The Brief Stray showers remain possible later Thursday, but rain chances are set to increase significantly across Central Florida during the second half of the weekend. Weather models show varying timelines for rainfall, though any precipitation will offer relief to parts of the region currently struggling with severe drought conditions. A strong El Niño weather pattern established for the winter season is expected to generate heavier rainfall totals over the next few months.



Rain chances will increase across Central Florida during the second half of the weekend as an active weather pattern moves into the region following isolated showers Thursday.

Central Florida weekend forecast

What we know:

Spotty showers are on tap later Thursday with a 20% chance of precipitation, while more substantial rain chances build heading into Sunday.

Central Florida continues to face severe drought conditions, but an established strong El Niño pattern is projected to bring above-average rainfall to the area throughout the winter months.

What we don't know:

Forecast models show disagreement regarding the exact timing of the upcoming rain over the weekend.