Tampa weather: What to expect on Halloween as storms target Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. - A rare Super El Niño setup is tearing up the state's traditional climate playbook this Halloween weekend, threatening to dump a month’s worth of rain within seven days.
Super El Niño Pattern Shifts
Big picture view:
November normally ranks as the driest month of the year statewide, but the current atmospheric setup is completely altering standard seasonal expectations.
Forecasters warn the system will bring widespread cloud cover alongside precipitation totals running well above normal.
Halloween Weekend Forecast Impact
What we know:
Families heading out for Halloween evening should anticipate humid conditions, breezy air, and temperatures hovering near 80 degrees. Spotty showers will remain isolated during prime trick-or-treating hours before a far more organized soaking moves in on Sunday.
Rainfall Projections Across State
What we don't know:
Meteorologists have not yet pinpointed exact local accumulation totals, though projected amounts over the next week could exceed standard monthly marks. Forecasters have also not determined precisely which neighborhoods face the highest localized flooding threats.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from station meteorologists tracking severe climate disruptions, who analyzed seasonal atmospheric models and statewide rainfall forecasts.