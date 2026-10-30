Tampa weather: What to expect on Halloween as storms target Sunday

The Brief Super El Niño conditions threaten to dump more rain across the state over the next seven days than the entire typical monthly average for November. Trick-or-treaters will face temperatures near 80 degrees with one or two spot showers during Halloween evening before heavier rain arrives on Sunday. Meteorologists say strong humidity, gusty winds, and heavy cloud cover will dominate the holiday weekend as typical weather patterns break down.



A rare Super El Niño setup is tearing up the state's traditional climate playbook this Halloween weekend, threatening to dump a month’s worth of rain within seven days.

Super El Niño Pattern Shifts

Big picture view:

November normally ranks as the driest month of the year statewide, but the current atmospheric setup is completely altering standard seasonal expectations.

Forecasters warn the system will bring widespread cloud cover alongside precipitation totals running well above normal.

Halloween Weekend Forecast Impact

What we know:

Families heading out for Halloween evening should anticipate humid conditions, breezy air, and temperatures hovering near 80 degrees. Spotty showers will remain isolated during prime trick-or-treating hours before a far more organized soaking moves in on Sunday.

Rainfall Projections Across State

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not yet pinpointed exact local accumulation totals, though projected amounts over the next week could exceed standard monthly marks. Forecasters have also not determined precisely which neighborhoods face the highest localized flooding threats.