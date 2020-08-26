Task force will meet again to discuss safe visitation at long-term care facilities

A Florida task force is meeting for a second day in a row to work on how to safely allow some visitors back inside nursing homes.

People haven't been able to see loved ones in-person for six months. Governor Ron DeSantis banned visitors back in March as COVID-19 spread between residents.

The Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long Term Care Facilities is working on guidelines to make exceptions for "essential" or "compassionate caregivers." This means anyone who provides a resident with everyday assistance like eating, dressing and bathing, or any person intended to help a resident face a hard situation such as a difficult transition.

The state is also considering adding emotional caregivers to that list as well.

PREVIOUS: Florida task force to discuss long-term care visitation with safety in mind

Those in the long-term care facility industry are pushing for visitors who are allowed inside to be screened for COVID-19, to be required to wear a mask, and to social distance while inside. They’ve also said that visitors should be subjected to the same testing requirements as staff.

Advertisement

Over the past six months, nearly 10,000 residents and workers in these facilities have contracted COVID-19 and over 4,000 have died.

The task force will meet Wednesday morning.

