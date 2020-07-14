Teachers in Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota Counties to protest reopening plans

Four counties in Tampa Bay are set to make big decisions on how to reopen schools next month. In Manatee County, school officials will meet, but it's expected to be quiet. Meanwhile, in three other districts, teaches may be protesting.

Organizers for the rallies in Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties say, given the resurgence in the Bay Area, the region is not in a place to bring hundreds, and in some cases, thousands, of kids back into schools.

Pinellas County teachers are slated to drive that point home Tuesday morning just before the school board meets to discuss their reopening plan.

Teachers and their associations say schools lack the staff and space needed to ensure proper physical distancing in already crowded classrooms. While many say it's neither ideal nor their preferred way to teach, they say, right now, e-Learning is the only way to keep families safe.

The fear is that if schools rush to reopen while case numbers remain high, coronavirus will spread rapidly through schools, forcing districts to constantly have to close down schools to disinfect and quarantine.

"My biggest concern is these schools will shut back down because the spread will be so quick," explained Nancy Velardi, president of the Pinellas County Teachers Association, "and we'll be back to virtual as we were in the spring. By the way, when we were in virtual, the numbers were far lower than they are now."

Pinellas teacher against the current reopening plan are calling for a delay in the start to in-person classes. Organizers in Tuesday's rally said they don't think schools in the county should reopen until the county has gone 14 consecutive days without a new COVID-19 case.

“I know children and I don’t think they are going to be wearing masks constantly," Velardi said. "In the classrooms they cannot possibly for all the children."

Teacher rallies are also planned in Polk and Sarasota counties. In Sarasota, parents in favor of reopening the schools plan to demonstrate as well.

