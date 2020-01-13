Teachers, union leaders descend on Tallahassee to demand education funding

Thousands of teachers, parents and students descended on Tallahassee Monday, the day before the start of the 2020 legislative session, to demand lawmakers spend more money on public schools.

State and national teachers’ union leaders lead a march to the steps of the capitol to blast the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature for failing to adequately fund education, even as Gov. Ron DeSantis declared 2020 to be “the year of the teacher.”

The governor is seeking nearly one billion dollars for a pair of election-year measures aimed at teachers and school administrators, including a plan to set minimum teacher salaries at $47,500 and another proposal that would create a $300 million bonus program for teachers and principals.

But the rally attendees, including Miami Beach teacher Lucia Baez, say that’s not enough.

“We are really not treated like professionals anymore. We are more just like task managers in the classroom. It is really, really demoralizing for our profession, and we just want more,” said Lucia Baez, a language arts teacher at Miami Beach Senior High School.



Union leaders, including Lily Eskelsen Garcia with the National Education Association, say good teachers are leaving the profession every year.

“It is the kids who are suffering. So, we want to bring the voices of the people who love other people’s kids to the state capitol in Florida to say ‘do the right thing,’” Garcia said.

Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram added, "We want those people who take care of those kids every day, starting with the cafeteria worker, the bus driver, the security monitor, the paraprofessional, and all teachers to have a raise and have a living salary. We know they are being crushed by student debt. We know healthcare costs are rising every day, and we know that we live in a state that has disinvested in public education for 20 years, and that time has to stop.”