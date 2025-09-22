TECO customers face some of the highest power bills in the nation

The Brief Tampa Electric (TECO) residential customers paid the highest average electric bills in Florida in June and the second-highest nationwide. Rising bills are fueled by record heat, last year’s hurricane recovery and a new base rate increase. Advocates argue the base rate hike is unfair and are challenging it in the Florida Supreme Court.



Tampa Electric Company (TECO) residential customers saw average bills of $242 in June, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, topping all other utilities in Florida that have reported data that month.

Local perspective:

Some customers, like Plant City single mother Brittany Panton, said the jump has been overwhelming. Her bill for a 1,300-square-foot home spiked from $295 last June to $517 this year.

"I have to pay for rent, I have to pay for his medical expenses," Panton said. "When you are a single parent with a light bill that's almost the same amount as some people's rent, it's ridiculous."

Why are bills increasing?

TECO officials said two rate increases hit customers this year:

Hurricane recovery charge : $463.6 million spread over 18 months, adding about $20 a month.

Base rate increase: $281 million to fund plant upgrades and new solar projects, adding $9-13 a month.

Combined with sweltering summer heat, bills have soared.

What they're saying:

Attorneys with Earthjustice, representing groups including Florida Rising and the League of United Latin American Citizens, argue the base rate increase is not justified. They said residential customers are shouldering costs that should be borne by large industrial clients.

"Residential customers are being burdened by a cost that they're not really causing," said Jordan Luebkemann, an attorney with Earthjustice. "Meanwhile, large industrial and commercial customers are free-riding on the backs of our hard-working families."

The groups are appealing the Public Service Commission’s approval of the rate hike to the Florida Supreme Court.

What's next:

To help struggling families, TECO said it is contributing $2 million to a local assistance program that helps customers cover utility bills.