TECO's Manatee Viewing Center opens with new features for visitors

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The Brief The Manatee Viewing Center opening in Apollo Beach kicks off its 40th anniversary season Sunday with free admission for visitors. A permanent touch tank habitat for cownose rays joins several facility upgrades, including shaded shelters and new wildlife viewing areas. Hundreds of wild manatees gather each winter in the warm-water discharge canal near Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station.



The Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach is opening for its 2026-27 season Sunday, marking the free attraction’s 40th anniversary with new features and improvements for visitors.

Manatee Viewing Center opening

The backstory:

Tampa Electric announced the center will welcome visitors beginning Sunday, Nov. 1. The popular destination draws nearly 400,000 visitors each season to see manatees gather in the warm-water canal near the utility’s Big Bend Power Station.

One new feature this season is the permanent home for cownose rays in the center’s touch tank. TECO said keeping the rays at the facility year-round avoids the stress of moving them to another location for the summer. During the off-season, the rays will serve as ambassadors for summer campers.

What’s new at the Manatee Viewing Center?

Dig deeper:

Visitors will find several improvements and additions, including:

A new shaded shelter for visitors waiting for tram pickup near the south end of the parking lot

A new freshwater turtle habitat at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, with underwater viewing

Public access to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s fish hatchery

New solar-powered charging tables to replace units damaged by hurricanes

Improvements to the Tom Hernandez Clean Energy Center throughout the season

"The Manatee Viewing Center has always been a special place where people can experience the wonders of Florida up close, and now we’re excited to have the rays make their permanent home here, too," said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for TECO. "Whether you’re watching manatees in the wild or getting an up-close look at the rays, it’s a chance to connect with nature and see environmental stewardship in action."

Why manatees gather at Tampa Electric

By the numbers:

Since the early 1970s, manatees have sought refuge from the cold in the warm-water canal at TECO’s Big Bend Power Station.

When Tampa Bay’s water temperature drops to 68 degrees or below, manatees gather in the canal. At times, hundreds can be seen at once.

During one particularly cold day last season, a record 2,100 manatees gathered in the canal, according to TECO. About 190 manatees have been documented returning to the area for more than 20 years, and one has returned for more than four decades.

The area is designated as a state and federal manatee sanctuary.

Things to do at the Manatee Viewing Center

What you can do:

The Manatee Viewing Center is the anchor attraction of TECO’s Florida Conservation and Technology Center, a 500-acre campus in Apollo Beach that brings together TECO, The Florida Aquarium, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the University of Florida for research, education and conservation.

Visitors can:

Walk the nature trail

Take in views from the 50-foot observation tower

Explore exhibits about Florida’s natural environment

Meet and gently touch rays in the touch tank

The center has welcomed more than 8.7 million visitors since opening.

Manatee Viewing Center hours and admission

Admission and parking are free.

The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 through April 15, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. On Christmas Eve, it closes at 3 p.m.

TECO recommends visitors wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Trained service animals are permitted.

For more information, visit here or call 813-228-4289.