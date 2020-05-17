Teen dead after overnight shooting at Curtis Hixon Park

An 18-year-old male is dead following a shooting earlier Sunday morning at Curtis Hixon Park.

According to the Tampa Police department, they received multiple reports of shots fired around 12:14 a.m. Sunday morning and found one victim near the east side of the park.

TPD said officers began life-saving efforts immediately and

continued until fire rescue arrived and took the victim to Tampa General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and they are investigating.

This is a developing story.

