Teen dies after being shot at home of Tampa police officer: deputies

A 15-year-old boy died at the hospital after being shot at the home of a Tampa police officer, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The boy is not related to the officer, whose identity was not released. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan was aware of the shooting, sheriff's office spokesperson C.P. Hollis said.

Four teens, ages 15-16, were apparently home at the time of the shooting. No adults were at the home at the time.

The home is located on Bridgewalk Drive. Deputies arrived at the scene within five minutes of the 911 call, with EMS arriving soon after.

The teen who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died. The parents of all four teens had been notified.

No one was in custody immediately following the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

