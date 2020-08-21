Teen killed in crash on I-75

A 16-year-old female was killed Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before noon just north of the Fletcher Avenue exit.

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver tried to pass another vehicle and lost control. The truck left the roadway, entered the outside shoulder and overturned, according to FHP.

The 16-year-old female was not wearing a seatbelt and thrown from the pickup truck, troopers said. She died at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver of the truck and an 18-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.