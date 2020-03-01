Ten-acre Town ‘n’ Country brush fire under investigation

article

Hillsborough County firefighters put out a 10-acre brush fire that broke out in the Town ‘n’ Country area Sunday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the blaze broke out along the CSX railway line south of W. Linebaugh Road, which is surrounded by large commercial buildings.

Firefighters used brush trucks, engines, Florida forestry equipment and even coordinated with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to use an aerial Bambi bucket to drop water on the fire, which took two hours to put out.

The amount of equipment used on the 10-acre fire was equivalent to what would be used during a two-alarm fire, according to HCFR.

The firefighters set up a second command at the Lumber Specialties lumber yard to prevent the fire from spreading to all of the wood and sawdust located at the business.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished with no injuries or damage to structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

