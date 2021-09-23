Tennessee Kroger shooting: Police say 13 shot, 1 killed, shooter dead

The Memphis Police Department confirmed at least 13 victims in a shooting at a Kroger supermarket located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, Tennessee. One victim was killed. The shooter was also dead by a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to police.

Speaking at a press conference at 3:17 p.m. local time, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims had been transported to local hospitals, some with critical injuries.

The suspected shooter’s vehicle was still in the parking lot, according to police.

"This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history," Lane said. "I've been involved in this for 34 years and never seen anything like it," he added.

Lane said a SWAT team arrived at the Kroger minutes after the first shots were reported around 1:30 p.m. local time and went aisle to aisle clearing the scene. Lane said people were found by officers hiding in freezers and closets throughout the store.

FOX 13 crews said they witnessed two medical helicopters touch down outside the grocery store.

The ATF’s Nashville division was on the scene to help with the investigation, according to a tweet from the agency.

A witness interviewed on the scene by FOX 13 said she was inside the store when she heard a shot that she believed came from the Kroger’s deli department. Glenda McDonnell, a Kroger employee, said she "ran out the front door."

"Several people did get shot," McDonnell said. "Some customers and employees, too. I don’t know how many."

The shooting prompted a lockdown of nearby Collierville High School, which was eventually lifted, according to a report from FOX 13 Memphis.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for more information.