'The Courageous 12' in St. Pete to be honored with permanent plaque

The sole survivor of a group known as “The Courageous 12” will be on hand for a big honor in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

According to city officials, the year after the 1964 Civil Rights Act was signed into law, 12 black police officers – who were among 15 with the police department – sued the city demanding they be treated the same as their white colleagues. The first judge’s ruling was not in their favor, however, they appealed and won the lawsuit on August 1, 1968.

Through the ordeal, they became known as the “The Courageous 12.”

Leon Jackson is the only member of the group who is still alive. He will attend Tuesday’s ceremony, which will include the unveiling of a new plaque.

The event begins at 10 a.m.