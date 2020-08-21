Third day in FEA's lawsuit hearing ends with closing arguments

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson heard closing arguments in the lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association teachers union, challenging a state order requiring schools to reopen this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit alleges that Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's July 6 order violates the state Constitution, which guarantees Floridians the right to “safe” and “secure” public education.

During two days of testimony, the FEA said the decision to hold face-to-face lessons should be left up to individual school districts without the threat of losing funds.

State attorneys made their case in front of Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson. They argue not offering students the opportunity to learn in-person is unconstitutional because it robs them of a quality education.

During Thursday's hearing, the state called several parents, teachers and doctors. They testified about the importance of in-person instruction to the well-being of students. That came one day after union attorneys called teachers and medical experts who testified that it's too soon to reopen schools.

Dodson said he'll likely review the case over the weekend before making a decision early next week.

Meanwhile, Corcoran is urging local school officials to be “very surgical, not sweeping” when responding to COVID-19 cases, which he acknowledged are likely to occur as classes resume this month.

“If you have a COVID-19 case or you have (COVID-19) symptoms, don’t panic,” Corcoran told school superintendents in a conference call. “Communicate with everybody and be open and transparent about it. We are going to have cases, and that’s OK.”

State education officials are also asking local school officials to contact a COVID-19 team within the Department of Education before deciding to shut down classrooms or schools in response to positive cases.

“Simply being in the same classroom, building, or at the same event as a positive or symptomatic person does not mean someone must be contact-traced and self-isolated,” state officials wrote in a Tuesday report, which was shared with Florida school superintendents.

The 12-page report said local school officials should look at the “coronavirus symptomatic decision tree” to determine who should be sent home, for how long and for what symptoms.

Corcoran said he would not recommend quarantining an entire classroom if a student tests positive for COVID-19. Instead, he said school officials should consider quarantining a portion of the class or students who came into contact with an infected student for 15 minutes or longer.