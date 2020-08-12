Three pedestrians struck during car crash in New Port Richey

article

Four people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on Grand Boulevard in New Port Richey.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened in the 5300 block of Grand Blvd.

Pasco officials say it appears two cars crashed and then three pedestrians were hit as a result of the collision.

All three pedestrians were taken to the hospital as well as one person who was inside one of the vehicles.

