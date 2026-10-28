Florida man hit by truck during roadside haircut stunt for TikTok, 3 arrested

article

The Brief Three men face criminal charges after a dangerous TikTok stunt on State Road 200 in Ocala ended with a pickup truck hitting one of the participants An 18-year-old was getting a haircut while sitting in the middle of the road when a pickup truck struck him after a nearby crash. Police arrested all three men and warned that roadway social media challenges create extreme hazards for participants and drivers.



An 18-year-old was seriously injured when a pickup truck hit him as he sat in the middle of State Road 200 in Ocala, getting a haircut for a TikTok trend, according to the Ocala Police Department. He was among three people arrested in connection with the stunt.

Ocala police stunt investigation

What we know:

Three men set up a chair from a nearby Raising Cane's in the cement median of State Road 200 in Ocala to film a TikTok trend, according to police.

OPD said Ruben Rodriguez, 18, sat in the chair while Andrew Costa-De Souza, 19, gave him a haircut and Christopher Coleman, 20, filmed.

Police stated a traffic crash nearby caused a Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck to veer toward the median. According to officers, Coleman and Costa-De Souza ran out of the way, but the truck hit Rodriguez from behind because his back was turned to traffic.

Officers arrested all three men on charges of unlawful assembly and dangerous use of public rights of way. Authorities say they arrested Costa-De Souza at Orlando International Airport after he returned from traveling abroad and transported him to the Marion County Jail.

Roadway social media hazards

Why you should care:

The Ocala Police Department warned that social media stunts on active roadways place participants and drivers in immediate danger and will bring criminal charges.