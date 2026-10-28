Florida man hit by truck during roadside haircut stunt for TikTok, 3 arrested
OCALA, Fla. - An 18-year-old was seriously injured when a pickup truck hit him as he sat in the middle of State Road 200 in Ocala, getting a haircut for a TikTok trend, according to the Ocala Police Department. He was among three people arrested in connection with the stunt.
Ocala police stunt investigation
What we know:
Three men set up a chair from a nearby Raising Cane's in the cement median of State Road 200 in Ocala to film a TikTok trend, according to police.
OPD said Ruben Rodriguez, 18, sat in the chair while Andrew Costa-De Souza, 19, gave him a haircut and Christopher Coleman, 20, filmed.
Police stated a traffic crash nearby caused a Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck to veer toward the median. According to officers, Coleman and Costa-De Souza ran out of the way, but the truck hit Rodriguez from behind because his back was turned to traffic.
Officers arrested all three men on charges of unlawful assembly and dangerous use of public rights of way. Authorities say they arrested Costa-De Souza at Orlando International Airport after he returned from traveling abroad and transported him to the Marion County Jail.
Roadway social media hazards
Why you should care:
The Ocala Police Department warned that social media stunts on active roadways place participants and drivers in immediate danger and will bring criminal charges.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Ocala Police Department, who detailed the arrests and incident details in an arrest affidavit.