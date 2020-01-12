TPD: Officers shoot armed man in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police officers initially responded to the area of 40th Street and East Osborne Avenue following reports of shots fired.

While searching the area, more gunfire was reported at 42nd Street and Cayuga Street.

When officers were patrolling Cayuga Street, they came across an armed man who apparently threatened the officers with a weapon. Police then opened fire on the man, who hasn't been publicly identified.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

TPD said the shooting is under investigation.