Semi-truck flips and catches fire on I-275 in Tampa, southbound lanes to close for several hours, TPD says

Southbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa are closed off after a multi-vehicle crash caused a semi-truck to flip and catch on fire Wednesday evening, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said I-275 south is currently closed between Busch Boulevard and Hillsborough Avenue.

Officer responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles. They said the semi-truck involved flipped over and caught on fire during the crash.

Tampa police said they are anticipating that I-275 will be closed in the area for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol is heading to the scene to take over the investigation. TPD did not confirm if anyone involved in the crash was injured.

