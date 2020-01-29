Troopers investigate deadly crash on University Parkway in Sarasota

article

A deadly accident has shut down all lanes of University Parkway in Sarasota.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Wednesday at University Parkway and North Shade Avenue, which is just east of U.S. 301.

A vehicle involved appeared to have almost split in half from the impact of the crash.

All westbound and eastbound lanes of University Parkway remains closed for the investigation. An alternative route for drivers is State Road 70.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.