The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that closed US Highway 19 for hours early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on US 19 near Tampa Road shortly before midnight on Saturday.

At least one person was killed in the crash, FHP said.

Troopers closed both directions of US 19 for several hours, but the roadway reopened around 7 a.m.

No further details have been released by FHP.